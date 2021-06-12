Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $29.82 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.