Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 368 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSMT opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.70. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,579 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

