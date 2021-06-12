Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,353 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEG. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 150,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Aegon stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

