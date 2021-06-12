Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $792,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 114.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

