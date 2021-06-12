EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $41,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $85.44 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

