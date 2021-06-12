EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,817,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,872,000 after acquiring an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems stock opened at $508.46 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.70 and a twelve month high of $510.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $458.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $3,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.