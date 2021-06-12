Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQGPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

EQGPF opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

