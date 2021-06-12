Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.

ERO opened at C$28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.55 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

