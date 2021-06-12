Eristica (ERT) Hits Market Cap of $285,862.48

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Eristica coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Eristica has a market cap of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eristica has traded 252.4% higher against the US dollar.

Eristica (ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. The official message board for Eristica is blog.eristica.com . Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eristica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eristica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eristica using one of the exchanges listed above.

