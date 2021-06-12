Evedo One Day Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.00792438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.08352578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00086244 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

