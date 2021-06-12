Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Insider Purchases $20,725.20 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) insider Russell Barrans bought 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,725.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 468,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 163,806 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $545,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 526,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

