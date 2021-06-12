Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.76. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

