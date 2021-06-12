Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.99. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$10.98, with a volume of 36,111 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$431.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$118.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.89%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

