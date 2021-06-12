EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Increased to $7.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $4.00 to $7.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

EXFO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of EXFO to $7.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of EXFO from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Get EXFO alerts:

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $340.08 million, a PE ratio of 592.59 and a beta of 1.33.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in EXFO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.