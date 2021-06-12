EXMR FDN Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,233.99 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $49,233.99 and $12,882.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00102849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.44 or 0.00802429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.41 or 0.08356419 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars.

