Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.63

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.63 and last traded at $159.53, with a volume of 5513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $158.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

