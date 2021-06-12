Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 390,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,321.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,193.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

