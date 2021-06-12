F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $235.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $203.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $192.74 on Thursday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total transaction of $97,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,220 shares of company stock worth $3,449,325. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $11,107,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

