Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61.

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 22.0% in the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after acquiring an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

