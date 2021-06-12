Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

FURCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, March 19th.

FURCF traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.37.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

