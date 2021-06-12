Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce sales of $19.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.61 million to $20.27 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $20.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $84.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $85.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $85.11 million, with estimates ranging from $83.91 million to $85.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NASDAQ FDUS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,989. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidus Investment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

