FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Up 4%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) was up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.47. Approximately 3,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,132,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

