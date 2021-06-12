Financial Analysis: 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) & Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Cano Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1Life Healthcare -22.27% -18.06% -8.92% Cano Health N/A -940.21% -6.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1Life Healthcare and Cano Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1Life Healthcare $380.22 million 12.38 -$88.72 million ($0.67) -51.13 Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A

Cano Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1Life Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1Life Healthcare and Cano Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1Life Healthcare 0 2 14 0 2.88 Cano Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $47.81, indicating a potential upside of 39.56%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Cano Health.

Summary

1Life Healthcare beats Cano Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 549,000 members in 13 markets in the United States; and 8,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

