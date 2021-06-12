Financial Analysis: Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) versus Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Taronis Technologies and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25

Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.47%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taronis Technologies and Desktop Metal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.57 -$15.04 million N/A N/A Desktop Metal $16.47 million 192.35 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -22.74

Taronis Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Taronis Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Taronis Technologies Company Profile

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

