Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 14,532 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 233.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,630. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $139.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

