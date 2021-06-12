Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 183,388 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $135,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after purchasing an additional 566,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,479,000 after purchasing an additional 253,615 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 94,512 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,559. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.64 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.