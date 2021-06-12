Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,751 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.43% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $75,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 507,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,898. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $90.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

