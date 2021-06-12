Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,296,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,703 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $574,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.52. 2,399,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.