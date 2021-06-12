Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,952 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 260,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.89. 176,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.82. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.47 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.