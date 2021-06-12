Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $115.42. 4,471,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163,705. The stock has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

