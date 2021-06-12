Financial Life Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Life Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,351,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.39. 1,276,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

