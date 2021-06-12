Financial Life Advisors Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.56. 91,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,573. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

