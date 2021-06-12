First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 256.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $112.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $76.44 and a 52 week high of $114.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.50.

