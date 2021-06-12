First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,364 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.