First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $94,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS opened at $263.07 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.