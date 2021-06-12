First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of FRC opened at $190.77 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.85. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

