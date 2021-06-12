First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 35 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,992,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,200,000 after buying an additional 134,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,711,000 after buying an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBS stock opened at $519.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

