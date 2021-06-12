First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $250.11 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $177.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

