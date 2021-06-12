First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.42.

Shares of FM opened at C$29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.92. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4656727 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

