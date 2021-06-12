First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000.

