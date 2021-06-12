First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.