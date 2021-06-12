Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FVE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 168,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70. Five Star Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $191.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Star Senior Living (FVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.