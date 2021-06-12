Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 13th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLXT remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. 481,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

