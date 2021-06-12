FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.82. 328,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,611. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $47,309,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after purchasing an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,578,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

