Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Receives Buy Rating from Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has a C$250.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.85.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $151.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.41. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the first quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

