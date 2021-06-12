Frazier Management LLC Buys New Stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 316,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,000. ESSA Pharma accounts for about 0.7% of Frazier Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.79. 127,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,083. The company has a market cap of $904.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.