Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics makes up 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.64. 21,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,553. The stock has a market cap of $345.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). Equities analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

