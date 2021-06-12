Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $24.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRLN. Mizuho started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. 21,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,553. The firm has a market cap of $345.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

