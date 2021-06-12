Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,355 ($43.83).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £912.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,862.20. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

