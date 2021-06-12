FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

