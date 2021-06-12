FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.
FTCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.
Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.46.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
